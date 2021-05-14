Toews Corp ADV Takes Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Toews Corp ADV purchased a new position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 14,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $937,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of APH. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol in the first quarter worth $26,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 100.0% in the first quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 100.0% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 428 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Amphenol during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 92.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on APH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Amphenol from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Amphenol from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.27.

Shares of NYSE APH traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $66.17. The company had a trading volume of 15,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,871,433. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.62. Amphenol Co. has a 12 month low of $40.08 and a 12 month high of $69.62. The firm has a market cap of $39.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.23, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.25.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 23.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is 15.51%.

In other news, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 144,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.22, for a total transaction of $9,823,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 253,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,317,374.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 15,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total transaction of $1,022,082.82. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,913,610.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 619,133 shares of company stock valued at $41,302,363. Corporate insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

