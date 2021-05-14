Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) Receives $45.60 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.60.

IOVA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright raised Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $43.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th.

Shares of IOVA stock traded up $1.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $26.36. The stock had a trading volume of 58,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,826,231. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of -13.03 and a beta of 0.94. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a twelve month low of $24.50 and a twelve month high of $54.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.36 and its 200 day moving average is $39.59.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.03). On average, research analysts expect that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -1.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the first quarter worth $519,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 9,067.3% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,394,489 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,809,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368,369 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 28.9% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 89,422 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after purchasing an additional 20,024 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 0.9% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,010,970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $285,288,000 after purchasing an additional 82,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the first quarter valued at $1,100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. It has six ongoing phase 2 clinical studies, including C-144-01, of its lead product candidate, lifileucel, for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; C-145-04, of its product candidate lifileucel for recurrent, metastatic, or persistent cervical cancer; and C-145-03, of its product candidate LN-145, for recurrent and/or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

