Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. Has $2.18 Million Stock Holdings in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,818 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 672 shares during the quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Compass Minerals International worth $2,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMP. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Compass Minerals International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,613,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,073,999 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,288,000 after purchasing an additional 132,766 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,814,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $235,437,000 after purchasing an additional 94,257 shares during the last quarter. 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC increased its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 149.2% during the 4th quarter. 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC now owns 137,293 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,474,000 after purchasing an additional 82,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,371,000. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. TheStreet raised Compass Minerals International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.00.

Shares of NYSE CMP traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $68.82. 668 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 228,375. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.28 and a 12 month high of $71.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $66.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 28.68 and a beta of 1.55.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.23. Compass Minerals International had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 5.73%. The company had revenue of $426.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 150.00%.

Compass Minerals International Company Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells essential minerals primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

