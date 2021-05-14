AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.23 EPS

AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.23, Fidelity Earnings reports. AgroFresh Solutions had a negative net margin of 42.77% and a negative return on equity of 1.26%.

AgroFresh Solutions stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.33. 2,082 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 182,200. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.65. AgroFresh Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $1.80 and a fifty-two week high of $4.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.19 million, a PE ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 1.12.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of AgroFresh Solutions in a research note on Friday.

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc provides science-based solutions, data-driven technologies, and services to enhance the quality and extend the shelf life of fresh produce. The company operates through two segments, AgroFresh Core and Tecnidex. It offers solutions in various fresh produce categories, including apples, pears, citrus, kiwifruit, avocados, bananas, and other crops.

