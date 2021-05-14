Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 43.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,077 shares during the quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $1,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FLOT. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,935,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,620,000 after buying an additional 415,484 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 19.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,404,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,107,000 after acquiring an additional 388,328 shares during the period. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $98,967,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,645,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,453,000 after acquiring an additional 245,729 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 95.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,058,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,725,000 after acquiring an additional 515,993 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,299,626 shares. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.76 and a one year high of $51.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.76.

