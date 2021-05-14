Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. Buys 12,508 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 17.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 82,231 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,508 shares during the period. iShares MBS ETF makes up approximately 3.2% of Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $8,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the third quarter worth about $11,012,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 18,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after acquiring an additional 2,122 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. Palladiem LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,238,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 15,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBB traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $108.37. The stock had a trading volume of 9,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,813,133. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.51. iShares MBS ETF has a 1-year low of $108.10 and a 1-year high of $111.25.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

