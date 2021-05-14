Picton Mahoney Asset Management Sells 95,703 Shares of Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management cut its holdings in shares of Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) by 29.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 231,851 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 95,703 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Athene were worth $11,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Athene in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,278,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Athene by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,512,120 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $367,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226,551 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Athene by 72.6% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 635,751 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,426,000 after acquiring an additional 267,355 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in Athene by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 635,737 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,425,000 after acquiring an additional 230,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Athene by 57.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 508,629 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $21,943,000 after acquiring an additional 185,257 shares during the period. 91.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Athene alerts:

In related news, Director H Carl Mccall sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total transaction of $301,728.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,806,659.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 7.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ATH opened at $60.88 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 1.61. Athene Holding Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $21.51 and a fifty-two week high of $63.36.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $1.65. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 128.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.36) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Athene Holding Ltd. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ATH shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Athene from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Athene from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Athene in a report on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Athene from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Athene from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.56.

Athene Company Profile

Athene Holding Ltd. is engages in the provision of retirement services. The firm issues, reinsures and acquires retirement savings products and institutional products. It operates through following segments: Retirement Services, and Corporate and Other. The Retirement Services segment is comprised of US and Bermuda operations, which issue and reinsure retirement savings products and institutional products.

Featured Article: What is the significance of the death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH).

Receive News & Ratings for Athene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.