Picton Mahoney Asset Management Reduces Position in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management decreased its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) by 28.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 232,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93,830 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations were worth $8,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 80.6% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 8,423 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the fourth quarter worth about $28,770,000. Impala Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the fourth quarter worth about $26,549,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 84,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 28,439 shares during the period. Finally, Parsifal Capital Management LP boosted its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 122.1% in the fourth quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP now owns 2,986,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,634,000 after buying an additional 1,641,815 shares during the last quarter. 93.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hilton Grand Vacations stock opened at $42.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.24, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 152.96 and a beta of 2.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.29. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.03 and a 12 month high of $46.57.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.70. Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 6.06%. The firm had revenue of $212.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on HGV shares. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $36.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hilton Grand Vacations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

In related news, insider Stan R. Soroka sold 41,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total value of $1,847,678.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 87,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,859,959.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals (VOIs); manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

