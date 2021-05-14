Picton Mahoney Asset Management Has $6.75 Million Holdings in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management decreased its position in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 40.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 35,320 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 24,065 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in LHC Group were worth $6,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LHCG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in LHC Group during the 4th quarter valued at $55,369,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in LHC Group by 75.2% in the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 518,935 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $99,226,000 after acquiring an additional 222,709 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in LHC Group by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 327,619 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $69,888,000 after acquiring an additional 100,522 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in LHC Group by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 645,619 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $137,723,000 after acquiring an additional 88,322 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in LHC Group by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,727,015 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,008,365,000 after acquiring an additional 82,911 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

LHCG has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LHC Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of LHC Group from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of LHC Group in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. LHC Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:LHCG opened at $186.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 56.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.46. LHC Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.72 and a 1 year high of $236.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $201.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $204.69.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $524.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.92 million. LHC Group had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 5.00%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that LHC Group, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About LHC Group

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. The company's Home Health Services segment offers home nursing services, including wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pain management, pharmaceutical administration, skilled observation and assessment, and patient education; medically-oriented social services; and physical, occupational, and speech therapy services.

