Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 13.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,616 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,967 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Unilever by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 15,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in Unilever by 68.1% in the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Unilever by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its stake in Unilever by 2.6% in the first quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 7,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its stake in Unilever by 4.2% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 4,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period.

UL traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $60.61. The stock had a trading volume of 46,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,229,759. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.86. The company has a market capitalization of $159.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.44. Unilever PLC has a one year low of $50.23 and a one year high of $63.89.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.5159 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.33%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on UL shares. Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

