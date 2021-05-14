Sage Capital Advisors llc Invests $647,000 in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Sage Capital Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 12,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1,301.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,335,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,180,438,000 after purchasing an additional 38,386,024 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,318,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,036,846,000 after purchasing an additional 7,611,657 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 457.5% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 18,225,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,107,000 after purchasing an additional 14,955,945 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 827.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,782,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,520,000 after purchasing an additional 6,943,273 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,208,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,855,000 after purchasing an additional 185,568 shares during the period.

NASDAQ IUSB traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.93. 3,670 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,323,006. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.76. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $52.48 and a 1-year high of $55.19.

