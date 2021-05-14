Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF) Shares Sold by Sargent Investment Group LLC

Sargent Investment Group LLC reduced its holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 96,508 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 11,300 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund were worth $2,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 408,830 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,556,000 after acquiring an additional 6,245 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 173,040 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,243,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 156,474 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,034,000 after buying an additional 40,244 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 156,143 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,032,000 after buying an additional 8,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 145,425 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,755,000 after buying an additional 13,101 shares during the last quarter.

Get Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund alerts:

UTF stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,139. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.63. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $18.51 and a fifty-two week high of $29.95.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.55%.

About Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

Read More: What is a management fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF).

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.