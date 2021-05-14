Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.34 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.64. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.58 billion.Electronic Arts also updated its FY 2022 guidance to 6.150-6.150 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EA. TheStreet cut shares of Electronic Arts from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $133.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $156.54.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:EA traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $139.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,687,681. Electronic Arts has a 52 week low of $110.15 and a 52 week high of $150.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The company has a market capitalization of $39.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $139.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.99.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The game software company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Electronic Arts will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

In other news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,975 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.99, for a total value of $848,390.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,485,890.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.84, for a total transaction of $107,872.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,710 shares of company stock worth $2,749,962. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

Recommended Story: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.