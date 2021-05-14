Sargent Investment Group LLC Sells 9,590 Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Sargent Investment Group LLC cut its position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 284,073 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 9,590 shares during the quarter. Ares Capital makes up approximately 1.4% of Sargent Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Sargent Investment Group LLC owned about 0.06% of Ares Capital worth $5,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Ares Capital in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. 31.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARCC traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.99. 27,093 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,155,800. Ares Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $12.18 and a 1 year high of $19.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.01 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.57.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The investment management company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $390.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.85 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 21.28% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.66%.

ARCC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Ares Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.56.

Ares Capital Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

