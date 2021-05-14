Phantasma Energy Achieves Market Cap of $2.08 Million (KCAL)

Phantasma Energy (CURRENCY:KCAL) traded up 13.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. In the last seven days, Phantasma Energy has traded down 19.1% against the dollar. Phantasma Energy has a total market cap of $2.08 million and approximately $7,950.00 worth of Phantasma Energy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phantasma Energy coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0447 or 0.00000088 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001973 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002778 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.83 or 0.00088411 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $305.76 or 0.00603034 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $119.00 or 0.00234708 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 27.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00004992 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $570.85 or 0.01125871 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $620.47 or 0.01223729 BTC.

Phantasma Energy Coin Profile

Phantasma Energy’s total supply is 46,527,302 coins. Phantasma Energy’s official message board is medium.com/phantasticphantasma . Phantasma Energy’s official Twitter account is @phantasmachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Phantasma Energy is Phantasma.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma is a blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non-fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage. “

Phantasma Energy Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma Energy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phantasma Energy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phantasma Energy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

