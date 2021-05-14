AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

AVROBIO stock traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.63. 6,313 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 606,806. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.35. The company has a market cap of $402.21 million, a PE ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 1.41. AVROBIO has a one year low of $7.45 and a one year high of $23.50.

Several research firms have issued reports on AVRO. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of AVROBIO in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on AVROBIO from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on AVROBIO from $58.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AVROBIO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on AVROBIO in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. AVROBIO presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.10.

AVROBIO, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose worldwide. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are collected from patients and modified with a lentiviral vector to insert functional copies of the gene that is defective in the target disease.

