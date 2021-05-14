Picton Mahoney Asset Management Buys New Shares in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,051,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $18,706,000. Brookfield Property Partners accounts for approximately 0.9% of Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Property Partners by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 118,572,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,715,747,000 after purchasing an additional 17,473,467 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Property Partners by 3,572.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,250,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,091,000 after buying an additional 1,216,166 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Property Partners by 5.7% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,567,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $258,527,000 after buying an additional 628,473 shares during the last quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Property Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $2,466,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Property Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $2,588,000. 46.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BPY opened at $17.84 on Friday. Brookfield Property Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $8.02 and a 52 week high of $18.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.72. The firm has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.02 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26.

BPY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI lowered Brookfield Property Partners to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Scotiabank downgraded Brookfield Property Partners from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Brookfield Property Partners Profile

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. We own and operate iconic properties in the world's major markets, and our global portfolio includes office, retail, multifamily, logistics, hospitality, self-storage, triple net lease, manufactured housing and student housing.

