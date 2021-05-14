Community Bank N.A. Sells 745 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Community Bank N.A. lowered its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 745 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sage Financial Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares during the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 18,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Midwest Professional Planners LTD. raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 72.7% in the 4th quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 17,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 7,187 shares during the last quarter.

IWS stock opened at $114.17 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $112.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.96. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.85 and a fifty-two week high of $118.33.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

