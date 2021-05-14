Community Bank N.A. Has $3 Million Holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY)

Community Bank N.A. boosted its position in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY) by 479.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,725 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,180 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 8,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 99.5% in the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 18,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 8,990 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,363,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. raised its holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. now owns 51,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 7,067 shares during the period. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $286,000.

Shares of USHY stock opened at $41.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.99.

Recommended Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.