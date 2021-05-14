Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Shares Sold by Folketrygdfondet

Folketrygdfondet lowered its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,780,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,250,523 shares during the period. Equinor ASA comprises 80.2% of Folketrygdfondet’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Folketrygdfondet’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $2,350,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EQNR. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 556.0% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 966,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,873,000 after buying an additional 819,355 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Equinor ASA in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,007,000. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Equinor ASA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,663,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Equinor ASA by 47,164.6% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,740,000 after purchasing an additional 166,491 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Equinor ASA by 64.1% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 365,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,006,000 after purchasing an additional 142,916 shares during the period. 6.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on EQNR shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Shares of EQNR stock opened at $20.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $69.81 billion, a PE ratio of -20.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Equinor ASA has a twelve month low of $12.11 and a twelve month high of $22.02.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $11.75 billion during the quarter. Equinor ASA had a negative net margin of 6.75% and a positive return on equity of 7.24%. Equities research analysts predict that Equinor ASA will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This is a boost from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.95%.

About Equinor ASA

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy, as well as other businesses in Norway and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Exploration Norway; Exploration & Production (E&P) International; E&P USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; and Other.

