Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Shares Purchased by Wechter Feldman Wealth Management Inc.

Wechter Feldman Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 106,792 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,252 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Health Care ETF makes up about 18.0% of Wechter Feldman Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Wechter Feldman Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.18% of Vanguard Health Care ETF worth $24,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Private Ocean LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 200.0% in the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000.

Shares of VHT opened at $235.98 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $234.58 and its 200-day moving average is $226.29. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a fifty-two week low of $182.66 and a fifty-two week high of $242.54.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

