$456.57 Million in Sales Expected for Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) will post $456.57 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Credit Acceptance’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $454.50 million to $458.64 million. Credit Acceptance posted sales of $406.30 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Credit Acceptance will report full year sales of $1.84 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.83 billion to $1.84 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.83 billion to $1.95 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Credit Acceptance.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $11.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.93 by $3.89. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 30.84% and a net margin of 25.91%. The business had revenue of $451.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.90 million.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CACC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Credit Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $390.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Credit Acceptance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Credit Acceptance from $377.00 to $399.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $374.60.

CACC traded up $3.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $424.09. 5,699 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,875. Credit Acceptance has a fifty-two week low of $266.74 and a fifty-two week high of $539.00. The company has a quick ratio of 23.45, a current ratio of 23.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $381.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $352.15. The company has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.34 and a beta of 1.22.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CACC. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 221.1% in the 4th quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 455,362 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $157,619,000 after purchasing an additional 313,568 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Credit Acceptance during the 4th quarter worth about $31,560,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Credit Acceptance during the 1st quarter worth about $17,847,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Credit Acceptance by 432.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,907 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $19,006,000 after buying an additional 44,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its position in Credit Acceptance by 54.7% during the 4th quarter. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 108,229 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $37,462,000 after buying an additional 38,254 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.41% of the company’s stock.

About Credit Acceptance

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

