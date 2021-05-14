Michael B. Yongue Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Michael B. Yongue lifted its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) by 19.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,306 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the quarter. Michael B. Yongue’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 478.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ICF stock opened at $60.75 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.40. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $88.40 and a 52-week high of $104.37.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

