West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. Makes New $11.08 Million Investment in ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO)

West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 108,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $11,079,000. ProShares Ultra S&P500 comprises about 9.5% of West Chester Capital Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. owned 0.32% of ProShares Ultra S&P500 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SSO. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. HCR Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Exane Derivatives lifted its position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 265.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the 4th quarter valued at $183,000.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 stock opened at $109.22 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $109.63 and a 200 day moving average of $95.45. ProShares Ultra S&P500 has a one year low of $50.25 and a one year high of $116.11.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

