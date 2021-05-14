Michael B. Yongue Has $711,000 Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Michael B. Yongue lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,383 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Michael B. Yongue’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its position in Boston Scientific by 495.3% during the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 62,922 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,262,000 after acquiring an additional 52,352 shares in the last quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 1,082,390 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,912,000 after purchasing an additional 12,343 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,963,850 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $70,600,000 after purchasing an additional 238,663 shares during the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 201,606 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,248,000 after purchasing an additional 18,553 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in Boston Scientific by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 146,099 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,252,000 after buying an additional 10,121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BSX. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Boston Scientific from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.33.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 48,439 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.98, for a total value of $2,130,347.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 187,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,250,516.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 24,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.23, for a total transaction of $974,708.58. Insiders sold 96,320 shares of company stock worth $4,030,187 over the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BSX opened at $41.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.89 and a 200-day moving average of $37.56. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12 month low of $32.99 and a 12 month high of $44.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.94, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.87.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 36.59% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

