AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) Shares Acquired by Michael B. Yongue

Michael B. Yongue increased its stake in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) by 24.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares during the period. Michael B. Yongue’s holdings in AerCap were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in AerCap by 839.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,967,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,917,000 after buying an additional 1,757,720 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AerCap in the 4th quarter worth about $4,611,000. Lateef Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in AerCap in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,285,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new position in AerCap during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,418,000. Finally, Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in AerCap in the 4th quarter worth about $622,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AER. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on AerCap from $55.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AerCap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Cowen raised their price target on AerCap from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of AerCap from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of AerCap from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $58.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AerCap currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.14.

Shares of AER stock opened at $55.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -213.46 and a beta of 2.42. AerCap Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $21.99 and a fifty-two week high of $63.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. AerCap had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a positive return on equity of 10.59%. AerCap’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AerCap Holdings will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

