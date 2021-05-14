Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) is Michael B. Yongue’s 2nd Largest Position

Michael B. Yongue boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,220 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 4.4% of Michael B. Yongue’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Michael B. Yongue’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foresight Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,420,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,398,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at $445,000. Madden Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.3% during the first quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 25,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,127,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vicus Capital increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 83.2% in the 1st quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 37,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,506,000 after buying an additional 16,835 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $377.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $377.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $351.47. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $253.97 and a 52-week high of $388.68.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

