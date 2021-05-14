SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. Acquires 1,022 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises 1.1% of SVB Wealth Advisory Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. SVB Wealth Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,866,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 4,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $559,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 27,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,328,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090 shares during the period. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 7,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period.

Shares of VNQ stock opened at $95.94 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $66.27 and a 52 week high of $99.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.12.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

