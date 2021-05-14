Beaumont Capital Management LLC Has $5.13 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Beaumont Capital Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 15.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,035 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,264 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF makes up 5.1% of Beaumont Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Beaumont Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $5,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Howard Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 8,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 90.3% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPDW opened at $36.38 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $24.43 and a 52-week high of $37.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.39.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

