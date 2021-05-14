Palisade Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Palisade Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,761 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 79 shares during the quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $1,403,262,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,276,326 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,139,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908,977 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 53.4% during the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,788,062 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $372,308,000 after purchasing an additional 622,137 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $116,502,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,297,288 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,103,003,000 after acquiring an additional 509,251 shares during the last quarter. 77.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $225.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $222.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $209.42. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $147.05 and a 52 week high of $231.26. The company has a market cap of $149.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.69, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.06). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.15 EPS. Union Pacific’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.30%.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $320,565.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,124 shares in the company, valued at $7,336,660. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $1,631,976.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,645,764. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on UNP. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $249.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James raised their target price on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $218.05.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

