Sargent Investment Group LLC Sells 342 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Sargent Investment Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,948 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 342 shares during the quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 705,580 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $18,360,000 after purchasing an additional 98,856 shares during the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 8,460,800 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $220,150,000 after purchasing an additional 398,034 shares during the last quarter. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter valued at $7,156,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 101.3% during the first quarter. Piershale Financial Group Inc. now owns 77,540 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 39,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 141.7% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 201,486 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $5,243,000 after acquiring an additional 118,107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 55,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total value of $1,946,612.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $757,634.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 2,020,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.93, for a total transaction of $70,558,600.00. Insiders sold a total of 2,126,476 shares of company stock worth $74,570,929 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FCX. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Freeport-McMoRan has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.29.

NYSE FCX traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.19. 479,699 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,718,965. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $61.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -466.28 and a beta of 2.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.02. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.80 and a 12-month high of $46.10.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 0.73% and a positive return on equity of 1.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. Research analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a $0.075 dividend. This is a boost from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,500.00%.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

