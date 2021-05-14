Harvest Management LLC Buys Shares of 44,100 GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH)

Harvest Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 44,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,565,000. GW Pharmaceuticals comprises about 5.7% of Harvest Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Harvest Management LLC owned about 0.14% of GW Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GWPH. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in GW Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in GW Pharmaceuticals by 166.7% in the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in GW Pharmaceuticals by 119.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 184 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in GW Pharmaceuticals by 95.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 809 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GWPH remained flat at $$218.96 during trading on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -127.30 and a beta of 2.15. GW Pharmaceuticals plc has a fifty-two week low of $87.07 and a fifty-two week high of $219.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $218.34 and a 200 day moving average of $169.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.13 and a quick ratio of 4.31.

GW Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GWPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.31. GW Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 7.46% and a negative net margin of 11.05%. On average, research analysts forecast that GW Pharmaceuticals plc will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Cabot Brown sold 4,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.95, for a total transaction of $72,159.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas B. Snyder sold 8,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total transaction of $152,208.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 61,848 shares in the company, valued at $1,120,685.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,480 shares of company stock worth $279,753. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on GWPH. Zacks Investment Research lowered GW Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered GW Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $220.00 price objective (up from $193.00) on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright downgraded GW Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $162.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $197.75.

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics from its proprietary cannabinoid product platform in various disease areas. Its lead product is Epidiolex, an oral medicine for the treatment of seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, Dravet syndrome, or tuberous sclerosis complex.

