iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) Position Boosted by Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 599,573 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56,073 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF makes up about 8.2% of Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $80,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 507.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Diversified LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $107,000.

IWY traded up $2.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $139.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 940 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,317. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $140.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.34. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $94.43 and a 12 month high of $145.89.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

