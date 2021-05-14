Harvest Management LLC Acquires New Shares in The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK)

Harvest Management LLC bought a new stake in The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 140,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,072,000. The Michaels Companies comprises 1.8% of Harvest Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in The Michaels Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Michaels Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Michaels Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $111,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Michaels Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of The Michaels Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $160,000.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target (down from $25.00) on shares of The Michaels Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of The Michaels Companies in a research report on Sunday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Michaels Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised The Michaels Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.14.

MIK remained flat at $$21.97 during trading on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.96 and its 200-day moving average is $15.95. The Michaels Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.86 and a 1-year high of $22.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 3.18.

The Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.12. The Michaels Companies had a net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 20.17%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. The Michaels Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The Michaels Companies, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Michaels Companies news, CAO Jim Sullivan sold 11,437 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.96, for a total transaction of $251,156.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 60,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,328,074.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

About The Michaels Companies

The Michaels Companies, Inc owns and operates arts and crafts specialty retail stores for hobbyist and do-it-yourself home decorators in the United States and Canada. It operates Michaels stores that offer approximately 45,000 basic and seasonal stock-keeping units (SKUs) in arts, crafts, framing, floral, and home dÃ©cor and seasonal merchandise.

