Cairn Investment Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Cairn Investment Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 21.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,045 shares during the period. The Kroger accounts for approximately 1.8% of Cairn Investment Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Cairn Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in The Kroger were worth $2,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in The Kroger by 30.2% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group raised its holdings in The Kroger by 3.3% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 9,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC raised its holdings in The Kroger by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Sfmg LLC lifted its position in The Kroger by 0.7% during the first quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 42,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 57,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KR traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.26. 190,147 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,550,482. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.82, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.36. The Kroger Co. has a one year low of $30.35 and a one year high of $42.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.96.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.12. The Kroger had a return on equity of 27.26% and a net margin of 2.29%. The company had revenue of $30.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The Kroger’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The Kroger’s payout ratio is presently 32.73%.

In related news, Director Susan J. Kropf sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.90, for a total transaction of $453,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 114,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,988,267.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.96, for a total transaction of $75,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,730 shares of company stock worth $3,089,241 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on KR shares. Bank of America lowered shares of The Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on The Kroger from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered The Kroger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $31.00 target price (down from $37.00) on shares of The Kroger in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Kroger from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.11.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

