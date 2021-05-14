Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Canadian National Railway (CNR)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Canadian National Railway (TSE: CNR):

4/27/2021 – Canadian National Railway had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a C$122.00 price target on the stock.

4/27/2021 – Canadian National Railway was given a new C$122.00 price target on by analysts at CSFB. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/27/2021 – Canadian National Railway had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$160.00 price target on the stock.

4/27/2021 – Canadian National Railway had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$148.00 to C$146.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/21/2021 – Canadian National Railway had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$160.00 price target on the stock.

4/21/2021 – Canadian National Railway had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$145.00 to C$143.00.

4/20/2021 – Canadian National Railway had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a C$139.00 price target on the stock.

4/9/2021 – Canadian National Railway had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$145.00 to C$138.00.

4/8/2021 – Canadian National Railway had its “na” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a C$145.00 price target on the stock.

3/31/2021 – Canadian National Railway had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$137.00 to C$147.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/26/2021 – Canadian National Railway had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$142.00 to C$148.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of TSE CNR traded down C$4.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$131.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,454,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,327,797. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.94, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$141.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$140.31. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of C$109.52 and a 12 month high of C$149.44. The firm has a market cap of C$92.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.47.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be paid a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is presently 47.27%.

In related news, Senior Officer Sean Finn sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$146.69, for a total value of C$102,680.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,919,071.30. Also, Senior Officer James Barry Cairns sold 1,115 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$146.68, for a total transaction of C$163,548.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$109,423.65. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,015 shares of company stock valued at $870,946.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

Featured Story: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.