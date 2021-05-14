At Home Group’s (HOME) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum reiterated their hold rating on shares of At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Craig Hallum currently has a $36.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

HOME has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on At Home Group from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on At Home Group from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Loop Capital increased their target price on At Home Group from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered At Home Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded At Home Group from a d rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. At Home Group has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.83.

Shares of HOME traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $36.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,055,133. At Home Group has a 1-year low of $2.32 and a 1-year high of $37.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.18, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $561.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.81 million. At Home Group had a positive return on equity of 31.15% and a negative net margin of 28.39%. The business’s revenue was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that At Home Group will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

In other At Home Group news, CMO Ashley F. Sheetz sold 13,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $396,024.00. Also, insider Chad C. Stauffer sold 26,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $807,810.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,327,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 106,573 shares of company stock worth $3,224,508. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOME. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of At Home Group by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in At Home Group by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 4,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in At Home Group by 646.2% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 16,800 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in At Home Group during the 4th quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in At Home Group during the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. 81.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer home furnishings, including accent furniture, furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs, and wall art; and accent dÃ©cors, such as artificial flowers and trees, bath, bedding, candles, garden and outdoor decors, holiday accessories, home organization, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

