Expedia Group (EXPE) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Expedia Group (NASDAQ: EXPE) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/13/2021 – Expedia Group had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $180.00 to $210.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/12/2021 – Expedia Group had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $160.00 to $179.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/12/2021 – Expedia Group had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $160.00 to $179.00.

5/7/2021 – Expedia Group had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $215.00 to $235.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/7/2021 – Expedia Group had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $168.00 to $198.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/7/2021 – Expedia Group had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $185.00 to $195.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/7/2021 – Expedia Group had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $150.00 to $165.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/7/2021 – Expedia Group had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $135.00 to $155.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/7/2021 – Expedia Group had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $159.00 to $185.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/7/2021 – Expedia Group had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $180.00 to $210.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/26/2021 – Expedia Group had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $170.00 to $237.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/19/2021 – Expedia Group had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $145.00 to $175.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/19/2021 – Expedia Group had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $170.00 to $237.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/19/2021 – Expedia Group had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $170.00 to $237.00.

4/13/2021 – Expedia Group had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $145.00 to $175.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/31/2021 – Expedia Group is now covered by analysts at Wolfe Research. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock.

3/31/2021 – Expedia Group had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $160.00 to $200.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/30/2021 – Expedia Group is now covered by analysts at Gordon Haskett. They set a “buy” rating and a $211.00 price target on the stock.

3/25/2021 – Expedia Group had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $160.00 to $200.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/16/2021 – Expedia Group had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $138.00 to $159.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:EXPE traded up $3.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $171.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,222,352. The company has a market cap of $24.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.98 and a beta of 1.74. Expedia Group, Inc. has a one year low of $58.39 and a one year high of $187.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $174.15 and its 200-day moving average is $146.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The online travel company reported ($2.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.86) by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 30.64% and a negative return on equity of 21.33%. Expedia Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.83) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -8.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.52, for a total transaction of $97,875.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,093 shares in the company, valued at $1,185,786.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Susan C. Athey sold 1,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.66, for a total transaction of $259,738.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $353,898.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPE. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,400 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Expedia Group by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Expedia Group by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 12,902 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC acquired a new position in Expedia Group in the fourth quarter worth about $422,000. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Expedia Group in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

