Geier Asset Management Inc. Acquires 1,109 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Geier Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,312 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications accounts for approximately 1.7% of Geier Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Geier Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. New Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 60.3% during the fourth quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 481 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 151.4% in the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 543 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. 64.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verizon Communications stock opened at $58.81 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.85 and a 1-year high of $61.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $243.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.02. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The company had revenue of $32.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.6275 per share. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.18%.

In other news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total value of $2,039,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,647 shares in the company, valued at $1,377,674.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 43,238 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total value of $2,569,201.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,455.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 82,903 shares of company stock worth $4,875,933. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank downgraded Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Tigress Financial upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.50.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

