Better Money Decisions LLC Invests $39,000 in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 82 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ADBE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Adobe by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,765,781 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $18,887,420,000 after buying an additional 753,183 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,090,041 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,545,871,000 after acquiring an additional 157,886 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Adobe by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,714,823 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,358,218,000 after purchasing an additional 509,861 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,997,600 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,851,079,000 after purchasing an additional 179,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth about $2,359,174,000. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Adobe news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.00, for a total value of $2,096,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,826,904. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $517.25, for a total transaction of $1,293,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,882 shares in the company, valued at $9,766,714.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,528 shares of company stock worth $7,421,128 in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $474.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $226.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $496.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $479.24. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $348.01 and a 1-year high of $536.88.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $585.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $523.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Adobe presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $551.68.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

