Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Has $657,000 Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 32.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,293 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 2,756 shares during the quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth $2,373,000,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,149,043 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,300,008,000 after buying an additional 2,855,873 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,318,476 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,251,212,000 after buying an additional 2,262,857 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,745,450 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,041,296,000 after buying an additional 7,032,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 25,869,512 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,519,834,000 after buying an additional 1,029,507 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VZ opened at $58.81 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.04 and its 200-day moving average is $57.88. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.85 and a 12-month high of $61.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $243.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The company had revenue of $32.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a dividend of $0.6275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.18%.

In related news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total transaction of $2,039,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,377,674.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total transaction of $86,458.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,515,433.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 82,903 shares of company stock valued at $4,875,933. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.50.

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

