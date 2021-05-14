Valmark Advisers Inc. Sells 1,874 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Valmark Advisers Inc. trimmed its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 44.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,874 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,893,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 65,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,909,000 after buying an additional 4,349 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 73,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,347,000 after buying an additional 17,047 shares during the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $322,000. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 12,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,819,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. 35.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:DIA opened at $340.45 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $228.30 and a 1-year high of $351.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $337.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $315.68.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Recommended Story: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.