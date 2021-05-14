Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 104,123 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.37% of Chipotle Mexican Grill worth $147,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CMG. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth approximately $749,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 238 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 759 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 2,561 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,551,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,770 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,841,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Northcoast Research upgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,827.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Truist upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,450.00 to $1,530.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,460.00 to $1,700.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,658.52.

Shares of NYSE CMG opened at $1,322.70 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $897.04 and a fifty-two week high of $1,579.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.23 billion, a PE ratio of 158.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,470.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,408.18.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The restaurant operator reported $5.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.44. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 4.08%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Neil Flanzraich purchased 230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,478.60 per share, for a total transaction of $340,078.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,389.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 4,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,311.22, for a total value of $6,237,473.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,685,033.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,646 shares of company stock worth $15,066,134 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

