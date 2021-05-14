Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG Has $6.81 Million Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 14.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,921 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,687 shares during the period. The Walt Disney makes up 3.8% of Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $6,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 10.8% during the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 105,166 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $19,405,000 after buying an additional 10,226 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 15.8% during the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,720 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 3.1% during the first quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 9,739 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 2.7% during the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 24,085 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,444,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 1.8% during the first quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 90,465 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $16,693,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

DIS opened at $178.34 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $99.66 and a one year high of $203.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $185.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $323.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -112.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. The business had revenue of $15.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The Walt Disney’s revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $167.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Truist increased their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.03.

In other The Walt Disney news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 220,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.39, for a total value of $42,985,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,397,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $273,153,070.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 120,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total transaction of $24,288,375.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,227,381 shares in the company, valued at $246,482,652.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 382,351 shares of company stock worth $74,874,701. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.