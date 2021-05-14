Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) Price Target Raised to $23.00 at Morgan Stanley

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $14.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on SBH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sally Beauty from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer restated a market perform rating on shares of Sally Beauty in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Sally Beauty from $13.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Sally Beauty presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.60.

Shares of Sally Beauty stock traded up $0.43 on Thursday, reaching $22.90. 32,284 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,824,221. Sally Beauty has a 52 week low of $8.27 and a 52 week high of $25.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.78 and a 200 day moving average of $15.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 22.93, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.36, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $926.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $824.98 million. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 3.22% and a negative return on equity of 535.36%. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sally Beauty will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sally Beauty news, insider Mark Gregory Spinks sold 15,324 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total value of $363,791.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $976,307.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,234 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 62.9% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,058 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

