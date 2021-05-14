Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) Given New $92.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) had its price objective lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $103.00 to $92.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on MRCY. Jefferies Financial Group raised Mercury Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity reissued a hold rating and issued a $74.00 price objective (down from $94.00) on shares of Mercury Systems in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $91.25.

NASDAQ:MRCY traded down $0.63 on Thursday, hitting $64.05. The stock had a trading volume of 5,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 514,792. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.66 and its 200 day moving average is $73.84. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 43.12, a P/E/G ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.00. Mercury Systems has a 52 week low of $52.40 and a 52 week high of $92.98.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $256.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.28 million. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 9.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mercury Systems will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

In other Mercury Systems news, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 793 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.32, for a total transaction of $54,970.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $712,540.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Aslett sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total value of $527,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,260,935.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,317,077 over the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Mercury Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mercury Systems in the first quarter worth $25,000. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Mercury Systems in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mercury Systems in the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 39.0% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,737 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. 95.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, modules, and subsystems in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense prime contractors and commercial aviation customers.

