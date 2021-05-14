SFL (NYSE:SFL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

SFL (NYSE:SFL) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The shipping company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. SFL had a positive return on equity of 11.14% and a negative net margin of 7.47%. The business had revenue of $109.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.81) EPS.

Shares of NYSE SFL traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.92. 25,682 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,169,058. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.64 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. SFL has a 52-week low of $5.85 and a 52-week high of $10.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.23.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.73%. SFL’s dividend payout ratio is 55.05%.

SFL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised SFL from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut SFL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on SFL from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

SFL Company Profile

SFL Corporation Ltd. engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. In addition, the company operates in various sectors of the maritime, and shipping and offshore industry, including oil transportation, dry bulk shipments, chemical transportation, oil product transportation, container transportation, car transportation, and drilling rigs.

