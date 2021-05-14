Boyar Asset Management Inc. Sells 725 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Boyar Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 32,718 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 725 shares during the period. The Walt Disney comprises approximately 4.1% of Boyar Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Boyar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $6,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 44,902 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $8,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 44,387 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $8,043,000 after acquiring an additional 9,922 shares during the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at $13,000,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc boosted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 23,220 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 192.0% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 376,579 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $68,229,000 after acquiring an additional 247,593 shares during the last quarter. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 33,969 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.12, for a total value of $6,220,403.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,813,217.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 220,000 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.39, for a total value of $42,985,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,397,989 shares in the company, valued at $273,153,070.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 382,351 shares of company stock worth $74,874,701 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

DIS opened at $178.34 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $99.66 and a one year high of $203.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $185.53 and its 200-day moving average is $173.01. The company has a market capitalization of $323.73 billion, a PE ratio of -112.16, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $15.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.99 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on DIS shares. Loop Capital increased their price objective on The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Truist increased their target price on The Walt Disney from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $167.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on The Walt Disney from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.03.

The Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

