United States Steel (NYSE:X) Trading Down 2.4%

United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) shares fell 2.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $25.08 and last traded at $25.10. 476,282 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 22,364,939 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.72.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on X. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on United States Steel in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised United States Steel from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, TheStreet raised United States Steel from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. United States Steel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.11.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 2.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.58.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.17. United States Steel had a negative return on equity of 18.78% and a negative net margin of 16.25%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that United States Steel Co. will post -5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

In related news, CFO Christine S. Breves sold 24,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.54, for a total value of $620,162.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 203,972 shares in the company, valued at $5,209,444.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Tracy A. Atkinson acquired 1,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.07 per share, with a total value of $25,058.76. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,211.39. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,430 shares of company stock worth $2,109,816 in the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in United States Steel by 0.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,423,815 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $194,275,000 after purchasing an additional 39,578 shares during the last quarter. Lee Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the first quarter worth about $1,832,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the first quarter worth about $266,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the first quarter worth about $2,665,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 12.8% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 385,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,098,000 after acquiring an additional 43,835 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.36% of the company’s stock.

United States Steel Company Profile (NYSE:X)

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

