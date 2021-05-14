Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) Trading Up 11.6%

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX)’s share price was up 11.6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $22.10 and last traded at $22.10. Approximately 62,448 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 2,401,446 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.80.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NNOX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nano-X Imaging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of Nano-X Imaging from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Nano-X Imaging in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.33.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.34 and its 200 day moving average is $46.17.

Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.09. Equities research analysts forecast that Nano-X Imaging Ltd. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NNOX. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Nano-X Imaging during the fourth quarter worth $11,131,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Nano-X Imaging during the fourth quarter worth $8,765,000. Longitude Cayman Ltd. bought a new stake in Nano-X Imaging during the fourth quarter worth $8,342,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Nano-X Imaging by 396.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 214,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,793,000 after acquiring an additional 171,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Nano-X Imaging during the first quarter worth $3,898,000. 6.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nano-X Imaging Company Profile (NASDAQ:NNOX)

Nano-X Imaging Ltd., a development-stage company, develops, produces, and commercializes digital X-ray source technology for the medical imaging industry worldwide. Its X-ray source is based on a novel digital MEMs semiconductor cathode. The company also develops a prototype of the Nanox.ARC, a medical imaging system incorporating its novel digital X-ray source; and Nanox.CLOUD, a companion cloud-based software that will allow for the delivery of medical screening as a service.

